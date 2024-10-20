One dead after car crashes down embankment off Kingston highway, police say

KINGSTON, Mass. — An overnight crash in Kingston left one person dead.

Troopers from the Norwell barracks responding to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound near exit 17 around 12:30 a.m. found a car had tumbled down an embankment, according to State Police.

The driver, who was the sole occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name is not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

