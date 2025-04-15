One Boston Day: Remembering the Boston Marathon bombing victims 12 years later

BOSTON — Each year on April 15, One Boston Day honors the resilience, generosity, and strength shown by the people of Boston—and by those around the world—in response to the tragedy that struck the city on April 15, 2013.

Every year, the City of Boston encourages residents to volunteer their time and participate in acts of kindness, reflecting the community spirit that emerged in the wake of the bombing.

A wreath-laying ceremony in the Back Bay at the site of the bombing will mark the solemn anniversary just after 10 a.m.

Later, at 2:49 p.m., bells will ring at the Old South Church, marking the moment when the first of two pressure-cooker bombs exploded on Boylston Street. The second blast occurred just 12 seconds later.

The bombings injured hundreds and took the lives of Martin Richard, 8; Lingzi Lu, 23; and Krystle Campbell, 29. Days later, MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, 27, was ambushed and killed by the bombers while sitting in his cruiser in Cambridge. Boston Police Officer Dennis “DJ” Simmonds died a year later from injuries sustained during the manhunt for the bombers.

“Boston is a city built on community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “A city where our strength is each other. A city that has always taken care of our own. Twelve years ago, we endured a tragedy at the Boston Marathon that shook our city to the core.”

Mayor Wu is encouraging all Bostonians to honor the day through acts of kindness, echoing the compassion and unity that became symbols of the city’s strength.

The city is also hosting service projects throughout the week. For more information, visit the link here.

