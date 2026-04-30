Olivia Rodrigo announces new tour, including 2 dates in Boston

BOSTON — A Grammy-winning pop star has announced a massive 65-date world tour — including two stops in Boston.

“I am so, so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!!” Olivia Rodrigo wrote on Instagram. “I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love with u guys!!!”

The tour kicks off Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, and will make two stops at TD Garden in Boston on October 15 and October 17.

A lineup of artists — including Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice — will join Rodrigo as opening acts on select dates.

American Express presales begin May 5 at noon local time and run through May 6 at 10 p.m. General ticket sales for North American dates start May 7 at noon local time.

Fans will also have the option to purchase Silver Star tickets for $20. These tickets must be bought in pairs, with seat locations revealed upon pickup at the box office on the day of the show.

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This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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