Officials: Smoking materials likely cause of Woburn house fire where young girl was pulled off roof

WOBURN, Mass. — A three-alarm house fire that displaced three families in Woburn was most likely started with smoking materials, Fire Chief Donald Kenton announced Tuesday.

The Woburn Fire Department responded to 1 Richmond Park following multiple 911 calls around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. Crews observed heavy flames on arrival and quickly struck a second alarm, followed by a third.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the fire pouring from the top floor of the three-unit apartment building.

Chief Kenton said one child escaped through a window and firefighters rescued a young girl over a ground ladder.

“The crew from Tower 1 saw a young girl on the roof trapped and immediately threw a ground ladder and was able to rescue her while the engine companies were able to put water on the fire that had her trapped,” Woburn Fire said in a Facebook post.

Both children were transported to a Boston hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Woburn Mayor Mike Concannon said her and a young boy were both treated for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt, Concannon said.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

Through an investigation state and local fire officials determined that the fire began on an enclosed porch near the left rear of the second floor, then spread to the third floor and roof.

Investigators believe the most probable cause was the improper disposal of smoking materials. There was no evidence that the fire was intentionally set, according to Chief Kenton.

“Smoking materials are the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and the nation,” said Chief Kenton. “A fire like this one, in the early morning hours while occupants were sleeping, could easily have turned tragic. I want to thank our Woburn firefighters and mutual aid partners for their decisive action to protect the residents and nearby homes.”

All residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

