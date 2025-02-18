Officials looking to identify suspect in armed robbery of Danvers pharmacy

DANVERS, Mass. — Federal and local officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery of a Danvers pharmacy last month.

FBI Boston on Tuesday shared images and videos of the masked man entering the pharmacy on Maple Street around 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

“He approached the counter, pointed a silver pistol at the pharmacist, and demanded a variety of drugs from the safe. After placing the drugs in a black bag, he exited the store through the rear,” FBI Boston said.

The robber is described as a thin, white male. During the robbery he wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored jacket, khaki pants, a black face mask, and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery should call the FBI at 857-386-2000 or the Danvers Police Department at 978-762-0221. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

