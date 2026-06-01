Officials investigating fatal house fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are investigating a fatal house fire in Nashua.
The fire was in a multi-family home on Morgan Street.
According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, an adult female is deceased.
All aspects are under investigation at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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