Officials identify drowning victim pulled from Norton Reservoir

NORTON, Mass — Officials on Tuesday identified the man who fell out of a boat and drowned in the North Reservoir Monday night.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old Ronald Carty accidentally fell out of his boat around 6:30 p.m. Two men on the boat told police they threw a life jacket to Carty, but the Attleboro native was unable to grab on before slipping under the water.

Carty’s body was recovered from the water just after 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

The Northern Bristol County Dive Team along with Massachusetts Environmental Police, Bristol North Regional Dive Team, Metro-LEC Marine Unit, Massachusetts State Police, as well as a helicopter from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, assisted Norton officials with their search.

Although officials say the death appears accidental, an investigation is still under way.

Norton Reservoir

