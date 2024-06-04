Officials identify drowning victim pulled from Norton Reservoir

NORTON, Mass — Officials on Tuesday identified the man who fell out of a boat and drowned in the North Reservoir Monday night.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old Ronald Carty accidentally fell out of his boat around 6:30 p.m. Two men on the boat told police they threw a life jacket to Carty, but the Attleboro native was unable to grab on before slipping under the water.
Carty’s body was recovered from the water just after 11:00 p.m. Monday night.
The Northern Bristol County Dive Team along with Massachusetts Environmental Police, Bristol North Regional Dive Team, Metro-LEC Marine Unit, Massachusetts State Police, as well as a helicopter from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, assisted Norton officials with their search.
Although officials say the death appears accidental, an investigation is still under way.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
