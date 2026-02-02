Official rules: Boston 25’s Bretton Woods Lift Ticket Giveaway Contest

Boston 25’s Bretton Woods Lift Ticket Giveaway Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility of Entrants. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Boston 25 Bretton Woods Lift Ticket Giveaway Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal residents of Massachusetts or New Hampshire, who, at the time of entry, are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Employees of WFXT (Boston), LLC (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Omni Hotels Management Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Contest or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Contest event.

3. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on February 2, 2026, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on February 15, 2026 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Contest.

To enter via Sponsor’s website, visit the Boston 25 Bretton Woods Lift Ticket Giveaway Contest official registration page located on the “Contests” page at www.boston25news.com (the “Website”), upload a photo of you or your family enjoying the winter weather on a ski mountain, complete all the required information, and follow all posted instructions to submit an Entry.

Photo Entry. As part of the entry process, you must upload an original photo showing you and/or your family on a ski mountain. All photo uploads must be under 20 MB in total file size and must be in one of the following formats: .png or .jpeg.

All of the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by the applicable Station’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy (www.boston25news.com/visitor-agreement; www.boston25news.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

An entry received through Sponsor’s Website, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) “Entry” for the Contest.

Limit: Maximum one (1) Entry per person.

By entering, you represent and warrant with regard to your Entry:

(i) You are submitting your Entry on your behalf and not on behalf of any other individual.

(ii) It is your own original work or you have all the rights necessary to post or re-post the content. Each Entry must not contain any material that would violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity, including without limitation copyrights, trademarks or rights of privacy or publicity, or that is defamatory, threatening, indecent, obscene or offensive, or that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations, or which requires a license from any third party.

(iii) Your Entry must not have been created or altered by, or using the aid of, any generative artificial intelligence model.

(iv) You have the express written consent of any identifiable locations or persons appearing or referenced in your Entry or entries to their Persona (as defined below) being used in the ways set out in these Official Rules, including Sponsor’s right to use your Entry or entries for any future commercial purpose without restrictions, and you can make those authorizations available to Sponsor upon request. Upon request, you will obtain written consent of any such persons for Sponsor in the form identified by Sponsor.

(v) the Entry does not reference any person other than entrant, or any names, products or services of any company or entity or any third-party trademarks, logos, copyrights, trade dress or promotion of any brand, product, or service.

(vi) Your Entry is appropriate for public viewing. Without limiting the foregoing, your Entry is not lewd, obscene, sexually explicit, pornographic, disparaging, defamatory, libelous, or otherwise contain content which Sponsor in its sole discretion decides is inappropriate or objectionable. Your Entry or entries must also not disparage or cast a negative light on any person, entity, or brand, product, or service.

(vii) Your Entry has not previously been published or accepted for publication and is not currently under consideration for publication and your Entry complies with all of Sponsor’s requirements and terms regarding the use of its services.

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to not consider any Entry for the Contest if it believes the Entry violates or potentially violates any of the foregoing requirements or otherwise fails to comply with any provision of these Official Rules. You agree to reimburse Sponsor in full in respect of any losses, damages, and expenses, including reasonable legal fees (including, where permitted, reasonable attorney fees) that they may sustain from the breach of a representation or warranty made by you or the use of any rights granted by you to Sponsor hereunder. By entering, you warrant that your Entry or entries comply with the requirements set out above including those at (i)–(vii) above. By entering, you will and you hereby grant to Sponsor a perpetual, irrevocable, exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sub-licensable, freely assignable license to reproduce your Entry and to otherwise use, exploit, copy, modify, adapt, edit, publish and display the Entry in any form, manner, venue, media or technology now known or later developed for any and all purposes, including, without limitation, for purposes of commercial or trade purposes, advertising, and promotion as Sponsor and each of its licensees or assignees determine, without further compensation, notification, or permission. Further, by entering, you hereby waive any moral rights you may have in any Entry in favor of the Sponsor.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Contest eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its

sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

5. Winner Selection. On or about February 16, 2026, a committee of judges consisting of Sponsor programming and promotions staff, as selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion, will select one (1) winner (“Winner”) based on the following criteria (“Criteria”):

(1) General composition and clarity of the photo;

(2) Creativity of the photo; and

(3) How much the photo captures the fun and excitement of spending time at a ski mountain.

All decisions of the Contest judges are final. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any potential Entry if it determines, in its sole discretion, that photo submitted by such entrant is not honest or accurate. Winner selection is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

6. Prize Description. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Winner will receive four (4) one-day ski lift tickets at Bretton Woods (the “Slopes”).

· Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $676.00

NO TRAVEL IS INCLUDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE.

Any portion of the Prize not claimed, accepted or used by Winner will be forfeited, and Sponsor, shall not be responsible for any inability of Winner to accept or use any portion of the Prize for any reason. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with no guest, any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. No credit or cash will be given for any unused portion of the Prize. Other limitations and restrictions may apply. Prize is non-transferable, cannot be substituted (except at the sole discretion of Prize Provider who reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value), and may not be sold or combined with any other offer. If Prize is cancelled after ticketing of Prize, for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the delay or closure of the Slopes, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Slopes, or any portion of them, are closed or delayed. Slopes tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Slopes tickets may govern if the Slopes are closed due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

7. Winner Notification and Acceptance. The potential Winner will be notified on or about February 16, 2026, at the telephone number and/or email address provided on the winner’s entry form.

In order to claim the prize, the winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within twenty-four (24) hours of notice or attempted notice. If a potential winner does not respond to Sponsor’s notification within 24 hours, the winner will be disqualified and will forfeit all interest in the prize. Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, intellectual property assignment, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within three (3) business days of notification, and a written commitment to accept prize

delivery on the scheduled date and time.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon the essay that received the next highest score according to the judging criteria.

AN ENTRANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF ENTRANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Sponsor has final approval of all advertising created as part of prize package and will select the Station airing the awarded advertising in its sole discretion. Broadcast dates and times for advertising subject to inventory availability and decided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number or Federal Employer Identification Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an Entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

Participants irrevocably waive all claims against the Released Parties and agree that the Released Parties will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Contest or the prizes awarded. The Released Parties have not offered or sponsored this Contest in any way.

9. Authorization. BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, YOU REPRESENT AND WARRANT THAT (I) YOUR ENTRY IS ORIGINAL, WAS LEGALLY OBTAINED AND CREATED, AND DOES NOT INFRINGE THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OR OTHER LEGAL, EQUITABLE, OR MORAL RIGHTS OF ANY THIRD PARTY; (II) YOU HAVE OBTAINED PERMISSION TO SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY FROM EVERYONE NAMED, DESCRIBED, OR APPEARING IN YOUR ENTRY AND YOU CAN MAKE THOSE AUTHORIZATIONS AVAILABLE TO SPONSOR UPON REQUEST; (III) THE ENTRY YOU ARE SUBMITTING HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN PUBLISHED OR ACCEPTED FOR PUBLICATION AND IS NOT CURRENTLY UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PUBLICATION; AND (IV) YOU WILL NOT DISSEMINATE OR OTHERWISE SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY TO ANY OTHER ENTITY FOR PUBLICATION.

10. Publicity Release and License. BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, OMNI HOTELS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

11. Indemnification. If Sponsor’s or Released Parties’ use of your Entry causes Sponsor or Released Parties to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor, Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Sponsor, or Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your Entry.

12. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

13. Limitations of Liability. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S) AND THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE CONTEST; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE CONTEST; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE

ADMINISTRATION OF THE CONTEST, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Contest. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based upon which entries received the highest scores according to the judging criteria.

14. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

15. Sponsor. The Boston 25 Bretton Woods Lift Ticket Giveaway Contest is sponsored by WFXT (Boston), LLC. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after February 28, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.boston25.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Boston 25 Bretton Woods Lift Ticket Giveaway Contest, 25 Fox Drive, Dedham, MA 02026, Attn: Brittany Everett/Promotions Department. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact brittany.everett@boston25.com.

