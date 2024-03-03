Official dies after collapsing during final moments of basketball tournament game in Watertown

A basketball official has died after collapsing during a girl’s tournament game in Watertown Friday night, officials said.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association says Don McGillicuddy was working the Watertown-Old Rochester Regional girls basketball game at Watertown Middle School when he collapsed during the closing moments.

Fans and students left the gym while an athletic trainer, Watertown police officers and spectators attempted to aid McGillicuddy.

“The MIAA expresses condolences to the family of the game official, and will continue to provide support to its officials, member schools, student-athletes, coaches, and fans affected by this tragedy,” the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said in a statement.

Jim Donnelly, President of the Officials Board (IAABO) 95 Greater Lowell, shared that McGillicuddy was a longtime member of the nonprofit organization managed by and for basketball officials.

“Our IAABO family will not be the same without him. There are no words for the legacy he has left on the Board,” Donnelly wrote on Facebook. “His shining personality will live in our hearts. He has made a difference in so many lives and We are grateful to have been a friend of his. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

The boys’ basketball game between Watertown and Shawsheen Tech scheduled to take place after the girls’ game was postponed to Saturday afternoon.

School administrators addressed families and students after the game. Grief counselors will also be available for students on Monday.

“We encourage families to talk with their students about what they saw and how they are feeling, even if they are not showing obvious signs of being upset,” Watertown Public Schools said in a statement. “All of us at Watertown Public Schools are keeping this official and his loved ones in our thoughts.

