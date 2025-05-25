Officer injured while responding to fight in Mattapan, police say

BOSTON — An officer was injured while responding to a fight in Mattapan.
According to Boston police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to the area of 68 Westmore Road for a report of a fight.
A firearm was recovered, and one person is in custody.
An officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional information was not available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
