Off-duty police officer accused of urinating on woman at Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — An off-duty police officer was arrested after authorities say he urinated on a woman at the Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

Shane Lynch, of the Cranston Police Department, was charged with disorderly conduct and destruction of property, according to the Foxboro Police Department.

Officers responding to the concert’s sandpit area for a report of a man who urinated on a woman’s shoes around 9:15 p.m. located Lynch, who appeared to be “extremely intoxicated,” Foxboro police stated in an arrest report.

“When I stood in front of Shane, his zipper was down and his shorts appeared wet,” an officer wrote in the report. “The victim stated she was standing in the sandpit area and felt something wet spray her leg. She looked down and saw Shane urinating on her shoes.”

The victim reportedly asked Lynch, “Did you just pee down my leg?” Lynch allegedly responded, “I did?”

Police said Lynch then walked away from the victim and “tried to blend in with the crowd.” The victim alerted security and Lynch was ultimately taken into custody by uniformed officers.

The victim also told police that her leather Ariat cowgirl boots “smelled of urine and were ruined.” She reportedly valued them at $180, stating she had recently purchased them for the Chesney show.

Lynch agreed to pay $100 in court costs to have the case dismissed and was also issued a trespass order by stadium security,” WJAR-TV reported.

The Cranston Police Department told the news outlet that it was aware of Lynch’s arrest and will “handle the matter administratively.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group