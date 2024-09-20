Nurses at Faulkner hospital reach tentative agreement, averting one-day strike

BOSTON — Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital have reached a tentative agreement averting a one-day strike.

500 Faulkner Hospital nurses, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), were prepared to hold a one-day strike on October 1 until Mass General Brigham (MGB) agreed to a contract that appropriately valued the complex patient care nurses provide.

After a 99.7% strike authorization vote on July 25, nurses provided management with the legally required 10 days’ strike notice during negotiations on September 16.

Nurses met on Thursday night and reached an agreement that included a raise of 25% to 33% over three years.

“We are excited to announce this tentative agreement, reached due to the power and solidarity of Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital nurses,” said Dan Rec, a Faulkner RN and Co-Chair of the MNA Bargaining Committee. “We joined together for our patients, pushing MGB to invest more in BWFH nurses so the hospital can address nurses leaving and unsafe staffing conditions.”

Nurses will also receive full retro pay and other improvements.

“We are incredibly proud of this contract agreement that reflects our priority of improving BWFH nurse staffing and making sure all of our patients get the care they deserve,” said Kathy Glennon, a Faulkner RN and Co-Chair of the MNA Bargaining Committee. “Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital nurses care deeply about our patients and our hospital. We owe our success to the unity our nurses have shown throughout this bargaining process.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

