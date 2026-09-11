Second winner claims $25M Mass. Lottery Mega Money prize; 1 jackpot remains

QUINCY, Mass. — Carrow Road Trust of Peabody claimed the second $25 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Mega Money scratch ticket game.

Represented by trustee Donald MacDonald, the trust opted to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Franklin Street in Quincy.

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

One instant grand prize of $25 million remains unclaimed for the game.

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