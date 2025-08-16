RUTLAND, Mass. — A structure fire at 91 Central Tree Road in Rutland, MA, was brought under control today after escalating to a fourth-alarm.

According to the Rutland Fire Department, they were dispatched to the blaze at approximately 9:09 a.m., encountering extreme fire conditions that necessitated a defensive attack to ensure safety and protect nearby properties.

Numerous fire agencies contain fourth-alarm blaze in Rutland (Rutland Fire Department)

Despite aggressive firefighting efforts, the fire quickly escalated, requiring additional resources and reaching a fourth-alarm status.

Multiple mutual aid departments, including those from Holden, Oakham, Hubbardston, and several other towns, assisted in the response.

The fire was successfully contained after some time.

The Rutland Police Department, the Department of Fire Services, and District 7 Rehab also provided assistance at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the District 8 Fire Investigations Unit, though it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the investigation into its cause continues.

