No injuries reported after numerous crews respond to multi-alarm fire at Rockland nursing home

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Numerous crews responded to a Rockland nursing home on Saturday for a multi-alarm fire.

Around 4 p.m., Rockland Fire Crews were dispatched to 56 Webster Street, to Webster Park Nursing and Rehab for reports of a fire on the 3rd floor.

Numerous crews respond to multi-alarm fire at Rockland nursing home (Whitman Firefighters Local 1769 Facebook)

Once on the scene, fire crews bumped their response to a second-alarm and then eventually progressed to a three-alarm response.

Mutual aid was provided by numerous fire crews, including Whitman, Duxbury, Hanover, and Brockton.

Numerous crews respond to multi-alarm fire at Rockland nursing home (Duxbury Fire PIO Facebook)

Boston 25 crews on the scene say that firefighters are continuously working to evacuate workers, but all residents are ok.

