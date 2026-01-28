NTSB reviews main causes as first anniversary of DC plane crash approaches 

During a hearing in Washington DC Tuesday, the NTSB overviewed findings after a long investigation following the deadliest aviation accident in more than two decades.

Meanwhile, the Skating Club of Boston planned two remembrance events this week for 6 victims of the crash nearly a year ago.

During a day’s long hearing, the NTSB unveiled “deep underlying” system failures that led to the collision of an American Airlines flight and Army Blackhawk that claimed 67 lives over the Potomac River.

They claimed the plane’s pilot wasn’t properly alerted of the chopper, there was overwhelmed airspace around Reagan National airport that night, and warnings to reroute the Army Blackhawk were ignored.

The board also cited years of missed opportunities to correct the protocols.

Families and loved ones of the victims fought through tears in the crowd while the details were read aloud.

Mia Corsini Bailey, the director of the Skating Club of Boston, said she is travelling to Washington DC Wednesday to be with the families connected to their club.

“It’s very, very heavy,” she told Boston 25 Tuesday. “We felt so much love outpouring nationally and internationally over this past year. But, it’s still really raw.”

Two teenaged skaters, their mothers, and two coaches from the club lost their lives on the flight.

Bailey continued, “I want to be with the community. I want to be with those who felt the impact most. I want to be able to absorb some of that.”

The son of the two late coaches, Maxim Naumov, earned a spot this winter on the USA olympic figure skating team heading to Italy.

Bailey explained, “For him to be able to fulfill his destiny, and becoming an Olympian like his parents... It helps, and I think the community feels that as well.”

The club’s organizing two remembrance events this week for one year anniversary of the tragedy.

On Thursday, the, one will be held at Boston’s Frog Pond from 5-5:30.

On Friday, one will be held in Providence at the City Rink from 6-6:30.

If you’d like to help the Skating Club of Boston: Always Champions – The Skating Club of Boston.

