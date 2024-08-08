‘Not welcome here’: 37 people facing charges in drug-dealing crackdown in Brockton, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — Dozens of people were arrested Wednesday in connection with an ongoing effort to curb criminal activity involving the dealing and trafficking of drugs in Brockton, authorities said.

The Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the Brockton Police Detective Unit launched an investigation into street-level opiate sales in May to crack down on issues related to opiate and narcotic distribution activities, violence, quality of life offenses, and related crimes, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The “Brockton Opiate Suppression Initiative” continued through July and early Wednesday morning, more than 60 members of law enforcement organized into six arrest teams fanned out over Brockton, executing search and arrest warrants.

The drug distribution enterprise of 66-year-old William Newton was broken up after a search of his home at 26 Allen Street and his Mercedes E350 yielded led to the discovery of 13 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl, and several gabapentin pills, according to the DA’s office.

Newton was placed under arrest and charged with drug trafficking and possession. Rebecca Hammond, 41, who had an active warrant for drug-related charges, was also located at the Allen Street apartment. She too was taken into custody.

In addition to Newton, the DA’s office said the following people are facing drug charges:

Alex Alemany

Michael Andrade

John Bertelli

Johnny Thompson

Cullen Breton

Jessica Colby

John Encarnacion

James Fratus

Derek Gaughan

Shachona Green

Eugene Kirksey

Dwayne Moore

Derlmiah Mollenthiel

Kevin Oliveira

Kali Richardson

Corey Roach

Mark Snarsky

Andrea St. Croix

Jacqui St. Jean

Travis Washington

Xavier Guzman-Veiga

Unnamed juvenile

During Wednesday’s raids, officers also arrested 13 people with outstanding arrest warrants not connected to the drug investigation:

Jose Andrade

Amanda Doyle

Samantha Giberson

Ruben Gonzalez

Rebecca Hammond

Kenneth Johnson

Joshua King

Ibrahim Mohammed

Alvaro Sisa Maisanche

Omar Soldevilla

Jannette Szyp

Christopher Vaughn

Ruben Vieira

“Law enforcement at all levels are working tirelessly to combat crime in the city of Brockton,” DA Timothy Cruz said in a statement. “We remain dedicated to sending a message to those trafficking poison -- drug dealing is not welcome here in Brockton. Law enforcement will continue to make their presence known to ensure this city remains safe for all residents.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel John Mawn said the arrests will “improve the quality of life for those living, working, and visiting Brockton, and the surrounding communities.”

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan and Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez both applauded the success of the citywide sweep.

Law enforcement is continuing to attempt to serve several arrest warrants associated with this investigation.

