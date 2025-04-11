‘Not a completely above-board investigation’: Karen Read compares her murder trial to OJ Simpson’s

CANTON — Karen Read compared her ongoing murder case to the OJ Simpson trial in a new interview.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Read said her trial for the death of John O’Keefe reminds her of the former NFL star’s murder case for the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1996.

Read told the magazine the investigation into Simpson was dubious and knowing what she knows now, she would have cheered at his acquittal.

“I’m not saying I believe O.J. was innocent, but I believe that it was not a completely above-board investigation,” Read told Vanity Fair. “Now that I am smarter, I would’ve cheered at that acquittal. You have to hold cops accountable.”

Sixteen jurors are currently seated in Read’s retrial, but the empanelment process will continue Monday as Judge Beverly Cannone hopes to add a healthy reserve of alternate jurors.

As of Friday, the jury consists of eight men and eight women, including a group of 12 deliberators and four alternates.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

