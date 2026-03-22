Norwood police officer placed on leave following OUI arrest

NORWOOD, Mass. — A Norwood police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for an OUI on Thursday.

According to a statement shared with Boston 25, Officer Shawn Willman was placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal case, as well as an internal affairs investigation by the department.

“The Norwood Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct and accountability,” Chief Christoper Padden said in a statement. “This matter is being taken seriously, and appropriate administrative action will be determined based on the findings of the investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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