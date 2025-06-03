Northern lights dazzle night sky near New England’s highest peak after geomagnetic storm

MT. WASHINGTON, N.H. — Vibrant hues of green, pink, and purple danced across the night sky over New Hampshire on Monday night as a strong geomagnetic storm hit Earth.

The Northern Lights put on a stunning display that was seen clearly from the Mount Washington Observatory.

“The northern lights put on another beautiful display at the summit last night, thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm and little to no clouds around the summit,” the Observatory said in a Facebook post.

The northern lights put on another beautiful display at the summit last night, thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm and... Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Despite wind chills nearing 20 degrees, summit staff were able to capture a breathtaking photo of the phenomenon also known as the aurora borealis.

“Summit staff had to bundle up to watch the event around midnight, but weather observer Charlie P. was able to capture this photo before being forced inside by the cold," the Observatory added.

Auroras occur when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere, according to Space.com.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group