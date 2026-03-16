North Shore public safety building evacuates after resident brings possible mortar shell

ESSEX, Mass. — A North Shore public safety building was evacuated Monday after a resident brought what seemed to be an unexploded mortar shell on the premises.

Essex police and fire say the residents meant well when they showed up with an unexploded mortar shell that they found while metal detecting on their property but everyone inside the building was forced to evacuate as the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded.

The Bomb Squad arrived within an hour and used X-rays to determine that the item was actually an empty fuel canister.

Police say the resident was well-meaning but would like to advise the public against bringing possible explosive devices inside the public safety building.

“I’m advising the public that suspected explosive devices should never be moved or transported,” said Police Chief Thomas Shamshak, Jr. “It is imperative that anyone who finds such a device leave it in place and call 911 immediately. Suspicious devices should never be transported in vehicles.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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