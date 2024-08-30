North Quincy football player back on the field one year after frightening spinal cord injury

QUINCY, Mass — A North Quincy High School football player was running routes in the August sun Thursday, preparation for a senior season that was no guarantee a little less than a year ago.

Cam Sampson was seriously injured in the 4th quarter of a game against Scituate last season when his leg got caught and two Sailors piled him on - leaving him with four broken vertebrae and four snapped ribs.

“I’ve been waiting since the injury to get back on the field,” Sampson told Boston 25 News. “It’s just nice to be back with the team.”

Sampson was cleared to play football 3 weeks ago, around 10 months shy of the play that put his final high school season in doubt.

“He took the diagnosis and worked real hard to get back on the field,” said his father and coach Dan Sampson. “He’s the heart of the team. He’s a leader.”

Sampson’s comeback season will officially begin on September 6 when Red Raiders open the 2024 season in a nonleague matchup against Cambridge Rindge & Latin.

“It means the word. Surreal, you know?” Sampson said. " Can’t be more thankful I’m back with them.”

