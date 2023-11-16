North Atlantic right whale, calf seen feeding in New England waters

NEW ENGLAND — North Atlantic right whales are on the move and there have been recent sightings in New England.

In a recent aerial video, three whales including a mother and a calf were seen.

Aquarium aerial observers were flying over Wilkinson Basin last week when they sighted right whale “Pediddle” (Catalog #1012) and her 10-month-old calf skim feeding.

The calf, which was first spotted in the southeastern U.S. calving grounds in January, is the ninth documented calf of Pediddle—a female at least 45 years old.

“It was incredible to watch these right whales feeding at the surface, especially Pediddle’s calf learning to feed alongside its mother. Right whale mothers and their calves are vital to the recovery of this critically endangered species, and it is important to ensure they are protected from threats throughout their range,” said Katherine McKenna, an assistant scientist in the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center, who captured the aerial survey photos.

A few hours later, the team sighted a third right whale, “Mohawk” (Catalog #1320), about 35 miles southeast of Portland, ME.

The 49-year-old male was feeding among a group of basking sharks.

Other researchers have detected whales in the Gulf of Maine waters over the past month, including a second mother-calf pair and multiple acoustic detections.

Warming waters in the northern Atlantic Ocean have led to shifts in right whale habitat use, the New England Aquarium says.

“The amount of wildlife we’ve seen feeding has really been quite astounding. From fin whales lunge feeding on krill, to right whales and basking sharks skim feeding side by side, to groups of humpbacks, pods of dolphins, and a blue whale—all brought here by a large amount of prey in the Gulf of Maine,” said Orla O’Brien, an associate scientist in the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center who leads the aerial survey team.

In addition to right whales, scientists have found a total of 88 humpbacks and 121 endangered fin whale sightings during their seven flights this fall over the Gulf of Maine, including one day with 38 fin whales observed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

