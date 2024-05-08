Adoptive parents of Harmony Montgomery’s biological brother eager for killer’s sentencing

BOSTON — The adoptive parents of Harmony Montgomery’s biological brother are eager for the sentencing of her convicted killer this week.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 56 years to life for Adam Montgomery for murdering his 5-year-old daughter.

Victim impact statements will be heard in the courtroom this Thursday ahead of his sentencing.

Authorities believe Harmony was killed nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021.

Adam and Harmony Montgomery

The heartbreaking case continues to have an impact on Harmony’s biological brother Jamison and his adoptive parents Blair and Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller.

“He took his sister away. He took away the only person that protected him before he was adopted,” said Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller. “We need to look that monster in the eyes and tell him what he’s done to Jamison.”

Johnathon and his husband Blair were prepared to speak in the courtroom during victim impact statements.

They told Boston 25 News that they were informed by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office Tuesday that they wouldn’t be able to speak on their son’s behalf because of a court rule.

“That’s just unfair. As his adoptive dads, we have every right to speak on his behalf,” said Bobbitt-Miller.

They said putting their 7-year-old son in front of the courtroom wasn’t an option.

They don’t believe playing a recording of his voice will fully convey the magnitude of the loss he will face throughout his life.

“Adam needs to hear that when our doorbell rings, Jamison still goes to the doorbell hoping that it’s his sister,” explained Bobbitt-Miller. “New Hampshire silenced Harmony. We won’t let that happen to Jamison.”

The Millers said the statement they provided to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is based on the questions their son has asked about his sister.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office sent the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“Pursuant to the victim’s bill of rights under RSA 21-M:8-k, the immediate family of a homicide victim has the right to appear and be heard at any sentencing, and to make a written or oral impact statement. This statement may include a statement on all injuries, harm, and damages suffered as a result of the commission of the crime, and impact this crime has had on him. The court allows victims to designate a representative to write or speak on a victim’s behalf, but it must be a reflection of the victim’s words or other expressions of their feelings. As with any family with minor family members, we’ve provided them with a child’s victim impact statement for them to work through with Harmony’s brother, or submit his own words either in a written or audio recorded format to then be read aloud to the Court.

To date, they have informed us that an audio/photo of her brother will be forthcoming and, separately, they’ve provided their own written impact statements to be read at the sentencing hearing. That statement will be submitted in writing. Whatever statement they provide from Harmony’s brother will be read either by them or by a victim advocate at the hearing.

It is our understanding that, in addition to Harmony’s brother’s statement, they wish to be allowed to read their own statement orally to the Court; a manner not permitted by the statute. In accordance with their request, we are bringing the materials they wish to read to the Court’s attention prior to the hearing, so the Court may determine how it will review their materials.”

The Millers moved out of Massachusetts but have remained active in demanding justice for Harmony and advocating for better protection for foster children in the state.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group