Not so royal rumble: Wrestling legend Ric Flair asked to leave restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — During his long career in professional wrestling, Ric Flair has generated his share of feuds. His latest is aimed at a Florida restaurant after the Nature Boy got into an argument with management and was asked to leave.

Flair, 75, a two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame and a 16-time world heavyweight champion across several wrestling promotions, was in Gainesville on May 5 to attend a graduation ceremony at the University of Florida, The Gainesville Sun reported.

He was dining with family members at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza restaurant at 1250 W. University Ave. when the professional wrestler apparently was asked to leave, according to the newspaper.

That did not sit well with “the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun,” the Sun reported.

Flair, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, blasted the restaurant on his social media accounts for “disrespecting” him, WCJB-TV reported.

“I spent $1,500 at Piesano’s Stone Fired Pizza to be disrespected more than I ever have in my entire life,” Flair posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “After taking 20 pictures with customers and staff, I was asked to leave because of an issue I had with the kitchen manager taking too long in the bathroom. I would highly recommend that anyone who want to enjoy a relaxing time in Gainesville at a nice restaurant to never visit this place! WOOOOO!”

Piesanos co-owner Jerry Roberts told the Sun that the “evidence was clear” about what occurred at the restaurant but did not elaborate.

Roberts then sent the newspaper a prepared statement via text message.

“We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff,” Roberts wrote. “We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values.”

Roberts said the restaurant did not plan to release the video.

According to WCJB, video posted on social media allegedly shows the argument, but that has not been confirmed.

On Monday, Flair told the Sun that he tipped $1,000 at the restaurant and was considering filing a lawsuit.

“I have the money to buy the restaurant,” Flair said. “It’ll be called Ric Flair’s Italian Bistro.”

During his four-decade career in the squared circle, Flair won the NWA world heavyweight title eight times. He won the WCW world title six times and was a two-time WWF (now WWE) world champion.

Flair had his last “official” match at the age of 73 on July 31, 2022. He teamed with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee.

