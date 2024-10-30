Woman rescued, found hanging from second-floor window of burning Braintree home, officials say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Two people were transported to a Boston hospital following a fire at their Braintree residence on Tuesday night.

Officials say around 9:20 p.m., crews received a call from an occupant on Jefferson Street, reporting their house was on fire and that another person was trapped on the second floor.

Arriving companies found heavy smoke conditions at the home and a woman hanging from the second-floor window.

Crews grabbed a ground ladder and rescued the woman. The initial caller was able to safely escape through the front door.

Both occupants were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor burns.

Braintree Mayor Erin Joyce praised firefighters’ quick and professional response to the emergency.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to assist in determining the cause of the fire.

An investigation remains ongoing.

