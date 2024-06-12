Town of Franklin votes ‘no’ on tax override for schools in special election

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Town officials confirm a tax override that would assist in raising money for Franklin schools was shot down in a special election on Tuesday night.

Donna Grady, President of the Franklin Education Association, says the tax override lost by about 200 votes.

The override was designed to increase taxes on residents to help Franklin Schools recover from a $6.8 million shortfall in their budget.

On Monday, more than one hundred people gathered in support of the override, with Grady saying at the time a no vote would “decimate” the school system.

As of Friday, about 40 teachers received a pink slip, warning them of layoffs if the override failed.

Now that a “no” vote has become a reality, more layoffs for teachers and program cuts are expected in the near future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

