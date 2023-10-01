Teenage girl struck by car overnight in Braintree, officials say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a juvenile was hit by a car early Sunday morning in Braintree.

Officers responding to the area of Washington Street near South Street overnight for a reported pedestrian crash found a teenage girl had been hit by a car, according to the Norfolk County DA’s Office.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the driver of the car remained on scene. It is unclear if they will face charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit as well as the Crime Scene Services Unit.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

