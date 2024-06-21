South Shore Bank President & CEO honored for charitable works at Cardinal Cushing gala

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — At Cardinal Cushing Center’s annual Springtime Gala, South Shore Bank President & CEO Jim Dunphy was praised for his charitable works.

The gala raised $580k for Cushing, and both Dunphy and Cushing board member Meg Kelleher received the Franciscan Leadership Award as part of the gala’s theme of volunteerism.

Dunphy says that supporting Cushing and its people has become a personal passion for him and his team.

“It’s an honor to support Cushing and all that they stand for,” he said. “We truly believe that no matter how much you give of your time, you will get so much more in return.”

Cardinal Cushing Centers provide educational and support facilities for intellectually and developmentally challenged adults and children alike.

Cardinal Cushing award gala

Kelleher, for her part, has also volunteered at Cushing in several capacities.

The Springtime Gala featured more than 400 attendees and was capped off with a fashion show featuring students and adults with intellectual disabilities who walked alongside business owners and supporting partners from the South Shore.

