Police investigating an alleged kidnapping and torture case out of Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — 32-year-old Brian Cardoso of Dorchester was arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on lesser charges of receiving stolen property and identity fraud, but his arrest is tied to what’s shaping up to be a much bigger case, involving gangs, kidnapping, torture, the theft of a Rolex watch and thousands of dollars.

The victim told police he was kidnapped from the parking lot behind his Quincy apartment on February 27.

“When he got outside to go to his car, five men who were masked, pushed him into the ground and forced him into the passenger side of his own truck and they kidnapped him,” Prosecutor Kelley Gill told the court.

The victim told police he was taken to Saugus and beaten with a gun and tortured in a garage.

A Boston 25 source says it appears the attackers used a lighter to burn the victim’s hands and face.

Eventually the man was returned to Quincy.

The victim told police the thieves stole his $30,000 Rolex watch, and thousands of dollars in cash.

At one point he said his wife threw a cash-filled bag over their apartment balcony.

Brian Cardoso was arrested after authorities say the Boston Police Gang unit recognized him on a surveillance video, using the victim’s credit card to buy sneakers in Boston.

Right now, he is only facing charges related to the victim’s credit cards.

In court, Cardoso’s lawyer questioned the victim’s statements to police.

“There is nothing tying Mr. Cardoso to those more serious charges. I would also highlight the very suspicious story from the alleged victim in the case,” defense attorney Chris Scall told the court.

Police say this case remains open and active and that they’re looking for four other suspects.

Brian Cardoso was released on personal recognizance.

At the time of his arrest, Cardoso was on probation in a federal case.

U.S. Marshals took him into custody on a federal detainer.

He is due back in Quincy District Court in June.

