Police: Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into firetruck, parks department truck in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — A driver was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency and hitting two vehicles, according to authorities.

Quincy Police say just before 11:30 a.m. a driver traveling westbound on Sea Street sideswiped a fire truck traveling eastbound, then crashed into a Quincy Parks Department truck at the Adams Shore Branch of the Thomas Crane Public Library.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. A Quincy Parks Department employee sustained minor injuries, although it’s unclear if they were in the truck at the time of the collision.

Police say the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel, causing the crash.

No charges or criminal citations have been filed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group