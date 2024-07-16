One person flown to hospital, several others injured in Avon crash

AVON, Mass. — Several people were injured Monday after a motor vehicle and minivan collided.

Officers responding to the area of Harrison Boulevard and Pond Street around 3:30 p.m. for a two-car crash found a commercial vehicle and minivan had sustained heavy damage, according to Avon Police.

Authorities say three men in the minivan all sustained injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was transported to a Rhode Island hospital in a medical helicopter. His condition is unknown at this time.

The driver and occupant of the commercial vehicle were uninjured, according to investigators.

Randolph Fire Department EMS, Holbrook Fire Department and Brockton Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

