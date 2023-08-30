MassDOT: Overnight ramp closures in Quincy begin while new highway lights are installed

QUINCY, Mass. — Highway officials announced on Wednesday numerous weekly overnight ramp closures in Quincy ahead of their highway lighting improvement operations.

MassDOT says temporary closures of the ramps from I-93 northbound to Route 24 southbound and from Route 24 northbound to I-93 northbound or southbound are needed to support new electrical pipe installation.

Existing cobra-head-type light poles and luminaires will be removed, according to officials. They will be replaced with seven new luminaire-ring high mast lighting poles and foundations, and thirty-five new cobra head LED poles and fixtures.

The operations will begin on Wednesday night and will occur weekly, Monday through Thursday, during overnight hours.

Ramps from I-93 northbound to Route 24 southbound will be closed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning and ramps from Route 24 northbound to I-93 northbound or southbound will be closed from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the following morning.

Detours will be as follows:

I-93 northbound exit 4

Continue to exit 5B “28 North-Milton.” Proceed under the overpass and bear right onto I-93 southbound. Bear left at exit 4 “Route 24 South-Fall River.”

Route 24 northbound exit 41A

Continue to I-93 southbound to exit 3 “Houghton’s Pond/Ponkapoag Trail.” Turn left onto Ponkapoag Trail and left again onto I-93 northbound.

Route 24 northbound exit 41B

Continue to exit 5B “28 North-Milton” and proceed under the overpass and bear right onto I-93 southbound.

©2023 Cox Media Group