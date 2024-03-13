Man accused of burglarizing a Duxbury convenience store to face charges

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Duxbury general store on Monday morning.

According to Duxbury Police, 57-year-old Michael Turner will be charged with breaking and entering a building (nighttime), attempting to break into a depository, malicious destruction to property, and larceny from a building.

The alleged burglary occurred at Bennetts Store on Tremont Street.

Sergeant Marcanthony Maffeo and Officer John Broderick secured the scene and began investigating, with the assistance of Detectives Robert Flynn and Jonathan Mann.

Within 48 hours, they were able to identify Turner as a suspect.

He will be arraigned at a later date.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group