Hourslong standoff at Weymouth home prompts large police response; one person in custody

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities swarmed the area near a Weymouth home on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an armed suspect locked inside.

Officers responded to the area of 68 Putnam Street around 3:30 p.m. for a barricaded suspect, according to Weymouth Police. Officials negotiated with the suspect for hours.

Just before 7 p.m., police say one person was taken into custody. It is unclear if that person will be charged.

No information was released regarding what led up to the standoff.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

One party in custody. Thank you to all the agencies involved for your assistance. — Weymouth Police (@WeymouthPD) October 25, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

