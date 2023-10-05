AG: Former Medfield Parks and Rec Director indicted for corruption, stealing $100,000 in town funds

MEDFIELD, Mass. — A former Medfield town employee was indicted on Thursday for corruption and stealing money from public funds, authorities say.

Kevin Ryder, 49, of Medfield, who served as Medfield’s Parks and Recreation Department Director for almost 8 years, is charged with four counts of larceny over $1,200 by scheme, one county of larceny under $1,200, one count of accepting illegal gratuities, and two counts of using an official position to secure unwarranted privilege.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell says her office launched an investigation into Ryder after he apparently failed to report and turn over money his department collected over a number of years.

Ryder worked for the Parks and Rec Department from 2014 until August 2022. During that time, authorities allege Ryder stole over $100,000 from the town.

Most of the $100,000 he accumulated was from entrance fees and concessions at Medfield’s Hinkley Swim Pond, which is a popular summer campsite in town, according to officials. Using the town’s Amazon account, Ryder also allegedly bought personal items to support his personal business and sold electronic devices on eBay.

The AG’s Office says Ryder’s corruption did not stop there, and that he exploited his position as Parks and Recreation Department Director to sell thousands of dollars worth of town-purchased equipment, keeping the sales entirely to himself. He allegedly sponsored an exercise program at a local gym for years and received 50% of the gym’s profits as kickback. Those profits totaled over $16,000.

Ryder will be arraigned in Norfolk County Superior Court at a later date.

In a statement, the Town Administrator’s Office said the following:

Today (Oct. 5), the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General announced the indictment of former Director of Medfield Parks & Recreation, Kevin Ryder. In August of 2022, the Tows discovered that Mr. Ryder was engaged in the active concealment of cash flow from the Hinkley Swim Pond. Mr. Ryder misled Town officials, turning over only a portion of the cash collected. Immediately upon learning of Mr. Ryder’s suspected financial misconduct, the Town referred the matter to the Attorney General’s Office. The Town promptly undertook a series of steps to tighten its security for all cash handling and continues to strengthen its financial protocols. The Town takes these charges very seriously and assures the public that we are committed to providing the quality and level of service with an integrity of operations that the residents of Medfield deserve.

Ryder’s case was investigated by Jonathan Pitts of the Office of the Inspector General and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Attorney General’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

