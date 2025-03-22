Non-profit organization to assemble as many Ryans as possible in Boston

BOSTON — Is your name Ryan? A non-profit organization is gathering in Boston to assemble as many Ryan’s as possible.

Two years ago, one Ryan had an idea: gather as many people named Ryan as possible.

“I just wanted friends and thought this would be a fun way to make them,” Ryan said. “At first, it felt a bit creepy, like, ‘Who’s trying to find me?’ But then I was immediately drawn to it.”

What began as a small meetup of three Ryans at a New York bar has now grown nationwide.

The Ryans will be gathering in Boston on March 22 at 5 p.m. at Beantown Pub. One of the group’s key rules? No Bryans allowed.

“We’re working on petitioning to make it a national holiday, but right now, our focus is just throwing a fun event for Ryans,” Ryan added.

The group also dreams of hosting RyanCon and breaking the world record for the largest same-name gathering in history.

