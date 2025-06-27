Non-profit Marshfield softball team surprised with new uniforms

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Wildcats Softball team in Marshfield was surprised with brand new uniforms at their practice Thursday night.

“Yeah, we were surprised!” said Avery Berigan, who’s on the team.

The softball team is part of the Road to Responsibility program, a non-profit on the South Shore that houses and supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“It’s just great to be able to give these guys the moments that they desire so much, and you see the happiness and the joy in their face,” said Tim Charron, head coach. “We really focus on the abilities people have, not the disabilities, so we focus more on the things they can do.”

Coach Charron says it’s moments like this that make a big difference.

One of the parents donated nearly $2,000 to buy the team new jerseys, and Charron says it was much needed.

“We had had them for several years, the numbers were starting to fall off, they were button-up shirts, so even in that, some of them had difficulties buttoning their shirts, so we helped them with everything,” said Charron. “So as we came up with the new design, we tried to make it as user-friendly as possible.”

Charron says it’s all about giving them opportunities they may not typically get, and being on this team means a lot to people like Avery.

“It’s a fun place to be!” said Avery Berigan.

“Everybody should have the opportunity to be a part of something that’s gonna make them belong – and just with the teammates and camaraderie that comes from it, it’s just really important for their success and just for their happiness and everyday life,” said Charron. “Everybody can make a difference in somebody’s life; we just have to figure out how we do that.”

Coach Charron says if you’d like to support this team, come on out and watch them play one day.

You can also donate or volunteer for Road to Responsibility, which serves about a thousand adults with disabilities on the South Shore. For more information visit: Road To Responsibility, Inc. – Making Lives Better

