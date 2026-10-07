No surprise here: Boston lands on new list of worst U.S. cities for drivers

BOSTON — If your daily drive feels like a nightmare, you’re not imagining it. Boston just landed on a new list of the worst U.S. cities for drivers.

Personal finance website WalletHub ranked Boston the 27th-worst city in the country for drivers, citing factors such as traffic congestion, vehicle maintenance costs, accident risk, parking expenses, and commute times.

The report compared major U.S. cities across dozens of driving-related metrics to determine which places are the most challenging for motorists. The report evaluated average commute time, fuel costs, roadway conditions, and traffic safety.

Boston scored particularly poorly on commute times, placing among the worst cities in the nation. The city joined other major metropolitan areas known for traffic troubles, including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

For many drivers in Greater Boston, the ranking may come as little surprise. Long commutes, crowded roadways, and costly parking have long frustrated residents and visitors alike.

WalletHub’s annual rankings aim to identify the best and worst cities for drivers based on affordability, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicle maintenance.

Scottsdale, Arizona, was named the best city for drivers, while Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was named the absolute worst.

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