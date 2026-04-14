No injuries reported after truck hits SUV in Clinton

CLINTON, Mass. — No one was hurt after a freight train hit an SUV in Clinton on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the collision happened around 8 a.m. on Sterling Street, where an SUV was struck by a passing train.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle heavily damaged, crumpled along the tracks as the train came to a stop.

According to Clinton police, all safety systems at the crossing were functioning properly at the time of the crash.

Officials say warning lights were flashing, and bells and whistles were on as the train approached.

Emergency crews responded quickly, and the area has since been cleared.

Traffic in the neighborhood has returned to normal.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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