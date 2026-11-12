No injuries reported after shots fired towards police in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — There is an ongoing incident in New Bedford on Wednesday night after shots were fired at police.

According to police, New Bedford officers and several other law enforcement agencies have contained a residence on Blackmer Street.

Police ask people to avoid the area while the incident continues.

At this time, there is no other details available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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