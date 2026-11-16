No injuries reported after rollover crash in Manchester-by-the-Sea

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. — Fire crews responded to an overnight rollover crash in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

Just before 12:30 AM on Sunday, Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire and Police crews were dispatched to the area of 304 Summer Street to reports of an accident.

Once there, crews found the vehicle on its side. The single occupant of the vehicle was not injured and refused medical care.

The area was blocked off until the vehicle was taken by Tally’s Towing.

“We are grateful that this incident had a positive outcome and that no one was injured,” the fire department wrote/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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