No injuries reported after car slams into scaffolding in the Back Bay

BOSTON — Inspectional services were called to a building in Boston’s Back Bay Wednesday night after a car slammed into some scaffolding.

Police say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Dalton Street and Boylston Street, near the fire station.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was uninjured, according to officials.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and it’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Police briefly diverted traffic while investigators canvassed the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

