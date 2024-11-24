No injuries after fire breaks out at business in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — No one was injured after a fire broke out at a business in Stoughton on Saturday night.
According to Stoughton Fire, crews were called for heavy smoke at a building on Washinton Street around 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters were credited with heavy fire showing.
All residents of the building were found unharmed outside the building and fire crews were on scene for a little hour an hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
