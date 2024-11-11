Local

No injuries after explosion at condo in Plaistow, NH

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

PLAISTOW, NH — Everyone is safe after an explosion at a condo in Plaistow, NH.

According to Plaistow Fire, around 8:03 a.m. fire crews received calls of an explosion at a condo complex.

Upon arrival, crews found a 3-story, 12-unit condominium complex with significant structural damage to one of the exterior walls.

There were no injuries reported and the Plaistow Fish and Game opened their building as a shelter The American Red Cross will be assisting the occupants with short-term needs.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

