No injuries after explosion at condo in Plaistow, NH

PLAISTOW, NH — Everyone is safe after an explosion at a condo in Plaistow, NH.
According to Plaistow Fire, around 8:03 a.m. fire crews received calls of an explosion at a condo complex.
Upon arrival, crews found a 3-story, 12-unit condominium complex with significant structural damage to one of the exterior walls.
There were no injuries reported and the Plaistow Fish and Game opened their building as a shelter The American Red Cross will be assisting the occupants with short-term needs.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group