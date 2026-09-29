New Jersey man arrested in Mass. on multiple sexual assault charges involving minor

DOVER, N.H. — A 31-year-old New Jersey man arrested in Massachusetts has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault following an investigation involving a minor.

Dover police said a juvenile who knew Laverdure reported multiple incidents of sexual assault, prompting the investigation.

Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Laverdure with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault. Investigators said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

On Sept. 21, Shrewsbury police located and arrested Laverdure as a fugitive from justice, according to Dover police.

Laverdure was extradited to New Hampshire on Monday and transferred into the custody of the Dover Police Department.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department.

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