BOSTON — Some of the newest guests at Boston Medical Center got into the Halloween spirit a couple of days early.

Photos of the infants were shared by the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital, showing the small bundles of joy dressed in costumes, including a ladybug, Superman and a piece of candy corn.

Costumes were donated to the Boston Mecial Center NICU this year from Project Sweet Peas, a non-profit that supports families with infants in the NICU and those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 NICU Babies at Boston Medical Center getting into Halloween spirit (Boston Medical Center)

