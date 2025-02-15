NHL launches 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Fest in Boston ahead of the games

BOSTON — From slap shots to skills challenges, the NHL’s 4 Nations Fan Fest in Boston offers something for everyone to try!

With the introduction of the league’s new international hockey format, the NHL wanted to celebrate the passionate fans who might not be able to get inside TD Garden for a game.

“We wanted to bring fans into the celebration with a festival that showcases international flair—featuring international cuisines, music, and plenty of thrilling hockey action,” said Vince Granieri, the NHL’s Director of Events.

The four nations facing off are the USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland. Despite the chilly February weather, organizers are confident that the event will be a hit.

“We know that hockey fans in New England are a different breed—they’ll show up and brave the elements,” Granieri added. “They love their hockey here, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to them.”

The festival includes exciting giveaways, fan experiences with cutting-edge AI tech that places you on the ice, and for Bruins fans, special photo ops with hockey legends like Tuukka Rask.

For the full list of events, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group