NHL announces dates, times for Bruins-Maple Leafs playoff series

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 4: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on March 4, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The NHL on Friday morning announced the schedule for the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This matchup marks the 17th time that Boston has squared off with Toronto in the postseason, with both sides holding an 8-8 record in the previous series.

The clubs last met in the first round in 2019, when Boston knocked out Toronto in seven games.

Game 1 will be played Saturday at 8 p.m. at TD Garden. The full schedule for the upcoming series is as follows:

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden) TV: NESN, TBS, truTV, MAX, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden) TV: NESN, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. (Scotiabank Arena) TV: NESN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS, ESPN | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. (Scotiabank Arena) TV: NESN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at TBD (TD Garden) TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at TBD (Scotiabank Arena) TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at TBD (TD Garden) TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

The Bruins ended the regular season with a 47-20-15 record, finishing second in the Atlantic Division behind the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs came in third in the division behind the Bruins.

Boston defeated Toronto in all four regular-season meetings by scores of 3 to 2, 4 to 3, 4-1, and 4-1.

Individual playoff game tickets will be available on BostonBruins.com/Playoffs and the Bruins mobile app.

