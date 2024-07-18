NH veteran receives free insulation as part of ‘Hometown Heroes’ giveaway

NOTTINGHAM, N.H. — A 20-year Air Force veteran is receiving free insulation as part of a local giveaway.

Herbert Calvitto of Nottingham, New Hampshire has lived in his home for the past 23 years. The house faces significant insulation challenges leading to high energy costs, including a $2,400 heating bill in the winter and uncomfortable warm summers, despite air conditioning.

As part of USA Insulation’s “Hometown Heroes Insulation Giveaway,” Calvitto is being awarded a whole-home insulation package.

“To be able to offer this to military members and first responders is an absolute honor for me,” David Potts, Owner, USA Insulation, Toledo, Kalamazoo, Southeast Michigan. “It’s an opportunity to show our gratitude, respect, and utmost appreciation to those who make such critical contributions to our country.”

Calvitto served in various locations during his Air Force career, including Thailand, Okinawa, Korea, Kansas, and England, and holding roles as an ammunition technician and communications officer.

